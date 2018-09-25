LOOK: Here's a full list of team names and logos from the Alliance of American Football

After Super Bowl LIII concludes and the 2018 NFL season wraps up, football will return almost immediately with the kickoff of the Alliance of American Football, the new eight-team league debuting on CBS in February.

The AAF revealed names and logos for four of those teams before Week 3 of the NFL season, and now the league has unveiled the rest. Here's a complete rundown of all eight inaugural AAF franchises, as announced on Tuesday:

Arizona Hotshots: Named after wildlife firefighters and the searing heat of their soon-to-be-home state, the Arizona Hotshots will take up residence in the same city, at least by name, of the NFL's Cardinals. Their colors are forest green, orange and golden yellow.

Salt Lake Stallions: "Wild and untamed like the land" they'll represent, the Stallions are a throwback to the horses that helped establish and explore the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch Mountain Range. They will wear blue, deep sky blue and silver in the AAF.

San Antonio Commanders: Playing off everything from the Alamo to the assumed American values of duty and sacrifice, the Commanders are a representation of Military City, U.S.A. Home to a handful of active military installations, the city will watch the Commanders don red, maroon, silver and white during their AAF debut.

San Diego Fleet: Taking the place of the NFL's Chargers, who departed for Los Angeles, the Fleet pays tribute to San Diego's Pacific domain and its ties to unmatched numbers of sailors, ships and aircraft. The team's colors are appropriately battleship gray, yellow and silver gray.

Birmingham Iron: This team, which might be most famous for signing former Alabama star Trent Richardson, pays tribute to the state's football fans as well as "the hard-working steel workers who provided the iron that fueled the industrial revolution," per the AAF. Its team colors are black, steel grey and brushed silver and "derived from ... iron core, coal and flux."

Memphis Express: Since Memphis has become one of America's top hubs for transportation, this team pays tribute to the "logistics" and "new heights" of Tennessee travel. Its colors are red, navy blue and white to represent "America's largest small town."

Orlando Apollos: This team draws inspiration from Apollo, the Greek god of the sun, as well as Florida's "sunshine state" moniker. Deemed "a glowing testament to the power, imagery and energy made possible by the sun," its colors are navy blue, dark orange and bright orange to reflect "the warm Florida sunshine." Oh, and its debut coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

Atlanta Legends: Paying respect to its city's "heroic, larger-than-life" heroes, from Hank Aaron and Chipper Jones to the team's own offensive coordinator, Michael Vick, as well as "the biggest legends of the civil rights movement," this franchise will wear purple, gold and white -- "colors that represent rich heritage, tradition and royalty."

Announced in March, the AAF is a joint venture from Charlie Ebersol and former NFL executive Bill Polian. Featuring eight teams, slightly revised rules and a package of games on CBS, it will debut in February.

As former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and AAF player relations executive Hines Ward said this month, the league aims to be complementary to the NFL, field locally-sourced teams and ensure that name-brand pro football is available into the winter and spring.