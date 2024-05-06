The Tennessee Titans have been one of the most active teams when it comes to acquiring new talent this offseason. General manager Ran Carthon handed veteran wideout Calvin Ridley a lucrative contract, signed a new starting running back in Tony Pollard, broke financial records in signing center Lloyd Cushenberry and traded for cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. It's been a busy offseason for the Titans, but they aren't done yet.

Tennessee has filled holes on its roster, but there is still work to be done. There is another wave of free agency coming now that the 2024 NFL Draft has concluded, and Tennessee will again be in the mix. Below, we will break down five free agents the Titans should consider signing.

5. LB Kwon Alexander

Kwon Alexander did tear his Achilles last year, but he is back on the practice field working out. The linebacker position was one the Titans addressed in the draft with Cedric Gray and former safety James Williams, but is that good enough? It's slim pickings out on the free agent market when it comes to inside backers, but Alexander is someone who knows how to play the position. While he's probably not going to make another Pro Bowl at 30 years old, he would bring much-needed experience to this room and won't be expensive. Alexander recorded 41 combined tackles, one sack and one forced fumble for the Pittsburgh Steelers in nine contests played last season, and a game-sealing interception, which came in prime time against the Titans.

4. EDGE Yannick Ngakoue

The Titans will rush Harold Landry and Arden Key off the edge, with Rashad Weaver and seventh-round pick Jaylen Harrell likely backing them up. While Harrell did lead the Michigan Wolverines in sacks last year, it remains to be seen if he can be a consistent player at this level. We know Ngakoue can.

Former Maryland Terp and new Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson could consider bringing in a former Maryland star. Ngakoue has been a mercenary as of late, playing for six different teams over the past five seasons. But he recorded 9.5 sacks for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, and 10 sacks for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. Ngakoue played 13 games for the Chicago Bears last season, and recorded 22 combined tackles and four sacks. Coming off an ankle injury at 29, he still has some tread left on the tires. The Titans could add depth at EDGE.

3. OG Dalton Risner

I have no idea why Risner is still looking for a new team. He went unclaimed into the regular season last year before finally being scooped up by the Minnesota Vikings, and started 11 games for them while Ezra Cleveland was shipped off to the Jacksonville Jaguars at the trade deadline.

Risner has played left guard his entire career, and former first-round pick Peter Skoronski is slated to start there for Tennessee. But is Daniel Brunskill going to be unchallenged at right guard? Is Dillon Radunz a tackle or guard? The bottom line is that Tennessee would be smart to beef up the interior offensive line with someone who has starting experience.

What could spoil this potential marriage is that Risner has stated he wants starting guard money, but he remains unsigned. I would love Risner in this room.

2. WR Tyler Boyd



With the additions of Ridley and Jha'Quan Jackson, the wide receiver position is not one of the biggest needs for the Titans right now. But that doesn't mean Brian Callahan is done bringing in weapons.

Reports indicate the Titans have visited with multiple wideouts, including Boyd. Callahan has familiarity with the former Cincinnati Bengals receiver, who is considering leaving the only NFL franchise he has ever known. Boyd has recorded the fourth-most receptions (513) and seventh-most receiving yards (6,000) in Bengals franchise history, and would give Tennessee just another option to run through the slot.

You can never have enough talented wideouts, but the competition among these players will be fierce. Treylon Burks and Kyle Phillips have to prove not only that they can stay healthy, but also carve out roles for themselves, Colton Dowell's spot on the roster isn't guaranteed as a former seventh-round pick and the same can be said for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Boyd is a receiver Callahan is familiar with, and one who has two 1,000-yard seasons to his name.

1. S Justin Simmons

The safety market is pretty star-studded, so take your pick of who you'd like to sign at this point. Tennessee has reportedly visited with Marcus Maye, but if it were up to me, I would take Justin Simmons. The four-time Second Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler was released by the Denver Broncos after eight incredible seasons. At 30, Simmons again was named a Second Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler this past year after recording 70 combined tackles, one sack, eight passes defended and three interceptions.

Tennessee currently has Amani Hooker and Elijah Molden at safety, so expect the Titans to sign a vet before we get to August.