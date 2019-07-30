Andrew Luck admits calf strain is still bothering him, but says no surgery is needed

The Indianapolis Colts have high hopes for the 2019 season. They have built a deep, versatile roster with stars on both sides of the ball, and they look poised to contend in the AFC. Of course, all of that likely goes down the drain if Andrew Luck is not on the field leading the offense.

So Luck's absence from a training camp practice on Tuesday, stemming from a lingering calf strain, is a bit of a concern. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora was on hand for the practice, and passed along the news that Luck would be rehabbing instead of partaking in practice.

Andrew Luck (calf) not practicing today in what is shaping up as light work for the Colts. Getting rehab instead. Will address media after practice — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) July 30, 2019

Once practice wrapped up, Luck spoke to the assembled media about exactly what is going on with his calf. The pain is not improving just yet, and because both Luck and the Colts do not want the injury to linger, they are having him sit out now, rather than later on in camp or during the season if the injury gets worse.

Andrew Luck says "I did not improve pain-wise" with his calf. Wanted to be honest with team. Has to go back to more limited work. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) July 30, 2019

Luck: "I did a disservice to myself by saying I'd be ready ... Its a calf strain. i say lower keg because I feel pain at my ankle." Says will look and feel like "an average quarterback" if tries to practice now — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) July 30, 2019

Luck: we are working on resolving this so it is not a lingering issue." Says after all injury stuff he has gone through before wants to be safe. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) July 30, 2019

As for exactly what kind of pain Luck is feeling, well, it doesn't sound great. But the good news is, he does not believe there will be an operation needed to fix the issue. It sounds like he just has to take it easy and let the calf improve so he can get back on the field.

Luck says felt like something might yank or pull when he moved aggressively at practice. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) July 30, 2019

Luck: no surgery for a strain. No procedures — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) July 30, 2019

This is obviously an issue that needs to be monitored throughout camp, and potentially into the season as well. Luck has had several injury issues over the past few years, and they have been known to linger and bother him during the season. Avoiding that is obviously a top priority for the Colts.