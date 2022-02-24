Andrew Whitworth's 16th season in the NFL was capped off with the star offensive lineman's first-ever Super Bowl title. While that's a fitting way to end any season, it could also serve as the exclamation point to the 40-year-old's career. Leading up to that game, Whitworth -- who played Super Bowl LVI as the league's oldest active player -- did highlight that winning a title against his former team in the Cincinnati Bengals would be a nice bookend to his career. Now that he's helped L.A. do just that, it appears like he's nearing a decision on his future.

During an appearance on "NFL Total Access" on Wednesday, Whitworth said that he has been trying to get away from the game as much as he can since the Super Bowl and is still weighing whether or not he'll continue his career. He said that he'll contemplate his decision for the next couple of weeks, but will make the call "right before the league year starts." That said, he did tip his hand a bit, signaling that he's leaning towards calling it a career.

"There's a lot that goes into that," Whitworth said, via NFL.com. "Obviously, the family's involved. Me making sure that my commitment level to being the kind of player that I expect myself to be each and every Sunday is a part of that. So, that's something I'm just gonna give it another couple of weeks and make sure I'm pretty confident what I want to do.

"I definitely think, I'm definitely leaning towards probably being done. I think that that's probably best for me at this time in my career. There's obviously days I'm waking up right now that I don't know if I want to do that. It's battling that a little bit. I'll come to a conclusion here soon to give the Rams a chance to make the moves they need to one way or another. But man, what an awesome ride it's been if this is the end."

Whitworth played his first 11 seasons with the Bengals and then joined the Rams back in 2017 and has been with the club since. Over his career, he's been named to the Pro Bowl, selected as a first-team All-Pro, and just recently won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Now that he's also won that elusive Super Bowl title, Whitworth does have a storybook ending laid out for him if he ultimately decides to walk away.