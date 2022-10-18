Former NFL defensive back Antonio Dennard has died at 32 in a Pennsylvania shooting. Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar in Muhlenberg Township, Penn., per WFMZ.

According to the report, Dennard was shot outside of Legends bar in the early morning hours on Sunday. Dennard was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The coroner has ruled his death a homicide, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The Muhlenberg Township Police Department is investigating the circumstances around Dennard's death.

After going undrafted out of Langston University in 2012, Dennard signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent. He was waived later than year but went on to sign with the New York Giants.

Following his brief stint on the Giants, Dennard joined the Green Bay Packers practice squad. Dennard also went on to play for the Arizona Rattlers in the Arena Football League.