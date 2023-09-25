On Sunday, J.C. Jackson was a healthy scratch for the Chargers, sitting out Week 3 despite an $82.5 million contract to lead Los Angeles' secondary. A day later, the police are after the former Pro Bowler, with an arrest warrant issued Monday, per CBS News.

Jackson, 27, was charged with criminal speeding in 2021, according to MassLive, and ordered to take a class for reckless drivers. He reportedly did not complete the required programming, nor did he pay a $300 fine or abide by terms of subsequent probation, and he was a no-show at a recent Massachusetts court hearing, resulting in the arrest warrant.

It's just the latest in a growing list of on- and off-field struggles for the former All-Pro, who led the NFL with nine interceptions in 2020. Undrafted in 2018, the Maryland product made a name for himself with the Patriots, totaling 25 picks in four years with New England, parlaying that production into a massive free-agent deal with the Chargers ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Ankle surgery cost him the start of his Los Angeles debut, and Jackson struggled upon his return to the field, with the Chargers benching him during a Week 6 "Monday Night Football" game last October. His next time in the lineup, he suffered a season-ending patellar tendon injury, limiting him to just five game appearances on the year. Back in a starting job to open 2023, Jackson struggled again on one of the NFL's worst defenses before his deactivation ahead of Sunday's win over the Vikings.