The 2-9 New England Patriots have lost four straight games, and clearly have a problem on offense. New England averages an eighth-worst 293.5 yards of total offense per game, a second-worst 13.5 points per game and doesn't appear to know who its starting quarterback is. Mac Jones has started all 11 games this season, but is that about to change?

According to NBC Sports Boston, Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham were the only quarterbacks to throw during the media-availability portion of practice on Wednesday. Jones on the other hand received zero reps, but was on the field and watched his teammates.

In the 10-7 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, Jones was pulled from the game at halftime after completing 12 of 21 passes for 89 yards and two interceptions. Zappe came in and didn't exactly spark the offense, as he completed 9 of 14 passes for 54 yards and an interception. Bill Belichick declined to name a starter last week, and may have planned on playing both quarterbacks vs. New York. This past week, the Patriots became the first team in 30 years to lose back-to-back games when allowing 10 or fewer points. The dismal start is their worst through 11 games since the Patriots started 1-11 in 1993.

Belichick will surely be asked about the quarterback situation this week, but a change under center could be upon us if Jones is not dealing with some kind of previously unknown ailment. Up next for the Patriots are the 4-7 Los Angeles Chargers in Foxborough on Sunday.