Quarterback Baker Mayfield is staying put. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing their 2023 starter to a three-year deal worth up to $115 million, and $50 million guaranteed, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms.

Mayfield confirmed his return, saying, "I wanted a chance to come back. I love coach [Todd] Bowles and the staff. I'm happy to be here and I want to win more in the postseason."

The deal breaks down as $30 million in 2024, $30 million in 2025, including $20 million guaranteed and $40 million in 2026. There is also $5 million per year worth of incentives, according to ESPN.

Mayfield was one of the top free agent quarterbacks and expected to come at a cost for any team interested. He is coming off a career year with Tampa, with highs in passing yards (4,044) and touchdowns (28), while throwing just 10 interceptions in 17 games.

In his first year with the Bucs, he helped lead the team to an improbable playoff bid, finishing the regular season at 9-8, winning the NFC South.

The Bucs defeated the then-defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Wild Card Weekend matchup, throwing for 337 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. He became just the third quarterback in NFL history to throw for three or more passing touchdowns and have no interceptions in a playoff win for multiple franchises, joining Tom Brady and Brett Favre.

Mayfield will have a new offensive coordinator in Liam Coen. Coen replaced Dave Canales, who is now the Carolina Panthers head coach. Coen worked with Mayfield while they were both on the Rams, and said one reason he wanted the Bucs' OC job was to reunite with Mayfield. It seems the feeling is mutual as Mayfield is happy with his new play-caller as well.

Mayfield also wanted Evans back if he were to stay in 2024, and got his wish as the Bucs are keeping the star pass catcher around as well as he recently agreed to a two-year, $52 million deal.