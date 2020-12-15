It will go down as one of the most exciting football games in recent NFL memory, and for several reasons. When the Baltimore Ravens took the field against the Cleveland Browns, the prevailing headline itself was pleasantly abnormal. After all, it was Lamar Jackson and the Ravens who desperately needed to string together wins while the Browns sat at 9-3 on the season -- Baker Mayfield and Co. owning one of the best records in the NFL and breathing down the neck of the Pittsburgh Steelers atop the AFC North.

Things got away from the Browns at one point though, trailing the Ravens 34-20 late in the third quarter, but the final 15 minutes of football set the football world ablaze.

"A back and forth game," Mayfield told reporters afterward, via Cleveland.com. "We were trying to do whatever it took to win in that second half."

Having been unable to contain the reigning league MVP on the ground as he led a dominant Baltimore rushing attack, Cleveland's defense got a respite when Jackson jogged to the locker room with what he insists were cramps and not a "Paul Pierce" -- a reference to the Boston Celtics legend once leaving a game to relieve his bowels -- putting backup Trace McSorley under center with a little more than 13 minutes left in regulation.

But then it happened -- Willis Reed style. Or, more aptly tied to Mayfield's silver screen reference, it was akin to Rick "Wild Thing" Vaughn strutting out of the bullpen in "Major League" to torch Jack Parkman, or Shane Falco heaving the final touchdown to wideout Brian Murphy in "The Replacements."

Mayfield led the Browns on a 12-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to take a one-point lead with six minutes and 41 seconds left in the game. Several plays later, McSorley would literally collapse on on third down at the Baltimore 44-yard line, gripping his knee and in obvious anguish. Instantly, everyone wondered who would enter the game as QB for the Ravens, and everyone got their answer -- Jackson immediately jogging back onto the sideline and grabbing his helmet to re-enter the fight. And on fourth-and-5, he scrambled to the right, under duress, and tossed a 44-yard touchdown to Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who had several drops on the night prior to that moment.

It gave the Ravens a 42-35 lead with only two minutes remaining, and even Mayfield was in awe at what he witnessed.

"He is an unbelievable player, an unbelievable guy," he said of Jackson, after seeing him return to the field and make the biggest play of the day for the Ravens, as if he'd never left the field. "His work ethic is unreal. Obviously, he is extremely talented. It was like a scene out of a movie.

"I hate that for (Ravens QB) Trace McSorley. Praying that he is OK. As soon as he went down, you could see Lamar come trotting back onto the field. It was like, 'Jeez.'

"He is a great player. You are just going to have to try to contain him. You are never going to be able to stop guys like that. He is just a great player."

To Mayfield's credit, the awe wore off quickly, as he answered with a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that led to a 42-42 tie. He himself never gave up either, throwing for 343 yards and two clutch touchdowns on 47 attempts but -- ever the rabid competitor -- it's the lone interception and plays that did not happen for the Browns that haunt him.

"I know we left a lot of points on the board in the first half," Mayfield said. "I played pretty sloppy in the first half. That turnover -- that really, really hurt us. I have to be better. When you play a team like that, Lamar is an unbelievable player and he is just going to make a lot of plays.

"You go into that game knowing that you are going to have to score points. We win as a team and we lose as a team. We just have to be better, and that is that."

Jackson capped his Hollywood-style evening not with the electric pass to Hollywood, but with a final six-play drive that put Justin Tucker in position to boot a game-winning 55-yard field goal to end send the Browns to 9-4 on the season and ignite a new win streak for the Ravens.



In a game that had it all, both Jackson and Mayfield put on an absolute show, in a screenplay that saw both co-star in a Monday night blockbuster that won't ever be forgotten.