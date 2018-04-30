Baker Mayfield's response to Johnny Manziel comparisons: 'I care about winning'

At this point, football fans are very familiar with the quarterback history of the Cleveland Browns. It's been, well, not very good -- especially in the draft. Since returning to the NFL in 1999, the Browns have drafted a quarterback 11 different times, including last weekend. It started with Tim Couch in 1999 and continued with Spurgeon Wynn (2000), Luke McCown (2004), Charlie Frye (2005), Brady Quinn (2007), Colt McCoy (2010), Brandon Weeden (2012), Johnny Manziel (2014), Cody Kessler (2016), and DeShone Kizer (2017).

Finally, the team drafted Baker Mayfield at No. 1 overall in 2018. Because of his size (6'0 5/8", 215 pounds), athleticism, and playing style, Mayfield has drawn comparisons to another former Big 12 quarterback: Manziel. We all know how that draft pick worked out for the Browns. Confronted by The MMQB's Peter King with that comparison, Mayfield responded.

Baker Mayfield on comparisons to Johnny Manziel: "It’s understandable, obviously. 1st-round picks by the Browns, close to the same size, playmakers… But we’re two completely different people. I care about winning. I care about doing things the right way.”https://t.co/qSgFHWJ4l9 pic.twitter.com/YTTyMupcqC — The MMQB (@theMMQB) April 30, 2018

"It's understandable, obviously. First-round picks by the Browns, close to the same size, playmakers," Mayfield said. "But we're two completely different people. I care about winning. I care about doing things the right way. I just want to be judged for who I am."

Looking for a hot new NFL podcast that's your home for NFL coverage? Look no further. The Pick 6 Podcast with Will Brinson has you covered each day with new episodes around 30 minutes each. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.

The Browns obviously hope the Mayfield selection works out better than Manziel did, and it should help that Mayfield does not have the same reported off-field extracurricular issues as his predecessor. The Browns also appear to have a better infrastructure in place around Mayfield, with their improved depth along the offensive line and at the skill positions. Mayfield will also get a chance to sit and learn behind Tyrod Taylor for at least the start of his rookie season.

Only time will tell whether this pick turns out differently for the Browns, but Mayfield having an awareness of the comparisons and figuring out the right way to differentiate himself from his predecessor can only help his chances.