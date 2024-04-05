The Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles have combined to donate $10 million to the Baltimore Community Foundation's Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge fund, per an announcement on the Ravens team site.

The two franchises provided $5 million each to a fund created to support the recovery efforts for families, first responders, port workers, communities and small businesses affected by the Key Bridge accident on March 26.

"Our heartfelt condolences are with the victims of this tragedy and their families," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. "We are thankful to our first responders for their bravery and tireless work. The Ravens are honored to support the Francis Scott Key Bridge recovery efforts and affected Maryland families and businesses. We are confident that Baltimore and Maryland will keep displaying tremendous spirit and strength during this time of great need."

New Orioles owner David M. Rubenstein, who bought Baltimore's MLB team at the end of January, also released a statement.

"The resiliency of our city has once again been sorely tested," Rubenstein said. "Under the leadership of Governor Wes Moore, and in collaboration with the Ravens, the Orioles offer this contribution to support those who keep our city, our state, and our country in business."

Those wishing to also donate money to the Baltimore Community Foundation's relief efforts surrounding the Key Bridge collapse can donate here.