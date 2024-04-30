2024 NFL Draft - Round 1
Getty Images

The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books. Now comes the fun part: seeing the next generation of talent in action. How, exactly, can you identify some of the NFL's biggest new names? It helps to know their jersey numbers.

Here, we're tracking official announcements of jersey numbers for every first-round pick of the 2024 class, including the historic six-man crop of quarterbacks, a few of which got their rookie-year digits immediately upon arrival:

PlayerOverall PickTeamJersey Number

QB Caleb Williams

1Bears

18

QB Drake Maye3Patriots10

WR Rome Odunze

9Bears

15

QB J.J. McCarthy10Vikings9
TE Brock Bowers13Raiders89
DT Byron Murphy II16Seahawks91
WR Xavier Worthy28Chiefs1

WR Xavier Legette

32Panthers

17

Stay tuned as we continue to update this tracker during the offseason.