Who's Playing

Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens

Current Records: Miami 11-4, Baltimore 12-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Dolphins have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, it was close, but the Dolphins ultimately received the gift of a 22-20 win from a begrudging Dolphinssquad. Having forecasted a close victory for they, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Tua Tagovailoa was the offensive standout of the match as he threw for 293 yards and a touchdown. The Dolphins also relied on the talents of Jason Sanders, who kicked three long-distance field goals. The longest was a 57-yard boot in the first quarter, which proved pivotal in the final score.

The Dolphins were down by one with only three minutes and 27 seconds left when they drove 87 yards for the winning score. Sanders did the honors with a 29-yard field goal.

Meanwhile, Baltimore entered their tilt with San Francisco with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. The Ravens took down the 49ers 33-19 on Monday. The Ravens' victory was all the more impressive since San Francisco was averaging only 17.8 points allowed on the season.

Lamar Jackson looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Tucker did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in four field goals and three extra points.

The Ravens didn't go easy on the quarterback and picked off five passes before the game was over. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Miami has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season. As for Baltimore, they pushed their record up to 12-3 with that victory, which was their fifth straight on the road.

We should be in store for an exciting game Sunday as the pair have no problem gaining yardage. The Dolphins have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 411.5 total yards per game (they're ranked first in total yards per game overall). However, it's not like the Ravens (currently ranked fifth in total yards per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 372.1 total yards per game. With a pair of commanding offenses duking it out, the defenses are going to have their work cut out for them.

Miami didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Baltimore when the teams last played back in September of 2022, but they still walked away with a 42-38 victory. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Jackson, who threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns while completing 72.4% of his passes, and also rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Dolphins still be able to contain him? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Baltimore is a 3.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 47 points.

Series History

Baltimore and Miami both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.