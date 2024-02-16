Former Chicago Bears star and recent Pro Football Hall of Fame selection Steve McMichael has been hospitalized due to an infection and is in the intensive care unit, his family told ABC 7 Chicago.

McMichael, who has been living with ALS since his diagnosis in 2021, can no longer speak and requires around-the-clock care. He was brought to the hospital due to pneumonia fears, but has a urinary tract infection instead. On Friday, a spokesperson for the McMichael family said the former defensive lineman spiked a fever at home and appeared to be very lethargic, leading to the hospital visit.

Earlier this month, several members of the historic '85 Bears team were at McMichael's side when it was announced he would be a part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2024 induction class.

The 66-year-old, who won Super Bowl XX with Chicago, was a five-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler during 13 seasons played for the Bears. McMichael also spent one year with the New England Patriots as a rookie in 1980, and his final NFL season with the Green Bay Packers in 1994. He set a Bears franchise record with 191 straight games played, and ranks second in Chicago history with 92.5 sacks.