Had Allen Robinson reached the open market earlier this offseason, the Bears receiver was set to be looked at as the top player available at his position and in line for a lucrative contract. However, Chicago blocked Robinson's ability to reach free agency after deploying the franchise tag on the Pro Bowler. While Robinson is set to make $17.98 million guaranteed off that tag for the upcoming season, a long-term extension with the Bears is well-deserved for a receiver who has carried the offense for the past few seasons.

However, there's only a limited amount of time remaining for Robinson to put pen to paper on a new deal as franchised players have until July 15 to come to terms on an extension. If no deal is reached at that point, Robinson would be locked in playing on that franchise tender. To this point, Robinson sounds resigned to the fact that playing on the tag is his ultimate fate.

"I don't have any [contract] updates or nothing like that," Robinson said Wednesday, via ESPN. "That's not in my control, if I don't [get a long-term deal]. That being a possibility [of playing on the one-year franchise tag], then, I mean, that is what it is and I'm comfortable with that. Obviously, that's a possibility. That's fine. It is what it is. As I said before, my main focus now is continuing to be better and get better."

Allen Robinson CHI • WR • 12 TAR 151 REC 102 REC YDs 1250 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Robinson was at Chicago's mandatory minicamp this week after skipping out on the club's prior voluntary workouts. He also noted that he does plan to arrive on time for training camp later next month and doesn't have plans to hold out if an extension isn't reached prior to the July 15 deadline.

"At the end of the day, [the offseason workouts] are optional things, and I think I have a pretty good routine I've been working through and progressing in certain areas at the pace that I want," said Robinson.

The 27-year-old is entering his fourth season with the Bears. Throughout his tenure, Robinson has been the key piece to an offense that has largely struggled outside of his area of expertise. Over his first three seasons, Robinson has hauled in 255 passes for 3,151 yards and 17 touchdowns.