Bears to sign Jimmy Graham to two-year deal with $9 million guaranteed, per report

The Chicago Bears may not know definitively who'll be under center when they kick off the 2020 season, but they are still adding weapons for whichever quarterback wins the gig. On the first day of the legal tampering period, the team will sign veteran tight end Jimmy Graham to a two-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The contract is worth a total of $16 million and includes $9 million guaranteed.

Chicago's NFC North rival in the Green Bay Packers released Graham back on March 12 for cap reasons and put an end to his two-year stint with the club after coming over from the Seattle Seahawks. He now joins a tight end unit that includes Trey Burton and Adam Shaheen, and a receiver unit that is headlined by Allen Robinson.

Graham is hardly the player he was during his days with the New Orleans Saints, but he did manage to catch 38 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns in 2019, which would have led all Bears tight ends last season. The 33-year-old also would have ranked fourth on the team in receiving yards among all Bears pass catchers last year. Of course, this speaks more to the lack of depth in the Chicago passing game than the veteran tight end at this point in his career.

The 2020 campaign will be Graham's 10 season in the NFL.