The Minnesota Vikings (1-4) will try to turn their season around without their best player when they face the Chicago Bears (1-4) on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota is coming off a 27-20 loss to Kansas City, and the Vikings will be playing without star wide receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) for at least the next four games. Chicago snapped a 14-game losing streak with its 40-20 win at Washington last Thursday, and now the Bears will be eyeing two straight victories for the first time since the 2021 season.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Minnesota is favored by 3 points in the latest Bears vs. Vikings odds, while the over/under is 44 points. Before entering any Vikings vs. Bears picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Vikings vs. Bears:

Bears vs. Vikings spread: Bears +3

Bears vs. Vikings over/under: 44 points

Bears vs. Vikings money line: Bears: +135, Vikings: -160

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago snapped its 14-game losing streak in emphatic fashion last week, cruising to a 40-20 win at Washington as a 6-point underdog. Quarterback Justin Fields threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns, connecting with wide receiver D.J. Moore eight times for 230 yards and three scores. While Moore gives Fields an elite weapon on Sunday, Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins will be without his star wide receiver.

Jefferson, the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, is going to miss his first game since being drafted in 2020. Minnesota has been overvalued even with Jefferson on the field, covering the spread just two times in its last 11 games. The Vikings have turned the ball over a league-high 12 times, which will make it difficult to win on the road against a team that is coming off its best performance of the season.

Why the Vikings can cover

The Bears finally picked up their first win of the season but they have not proven themselves to be a good betting option. They are 2-10-1 against the spread in their last 13 games, and they are riding a nine-game home losing streak. Minnesota has won five of the last six meetings between these teams, covering the spread in five of the last seven matchups.

The Vikings are going to be playing without Jefferson, but they still have tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Jordan Addison and wide receiver K.J. Osborn. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown for 1,498 yards and 13 touchdowns, while running back Alexander Mattison has rushed for 276 yards. Cousins had 284 passing yards and two touchdowns in a narrow loss to Kansas City last week. See which team to pick here.

