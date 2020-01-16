Bengals' coaches already like what they see from prospective No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow

Now that the college football season has come to an end, NFL teams can fully dive into draft prep. The exercise should especially be fun for the Cincinnati Bengals, who own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Many believe that they already know who will be selected with the No. 1 overall pick: LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. The LSU Tigers defeated Clemson 42-25 in the college football national championship game on Monday, and Burrow threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns. It was a typical performance for the Ohio State transfer, as he just put a bow on one of the most successful college football campaigns of all time.

Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He won the Heisman Trophy, and also reportedly got former passing game coordinator Joe Brady a job in the NFL, making him the youngest coordinator in professional football.

"He definitely checks off a lot of boxes early on in the evaluation process," Bengals quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt said, according to the Bengals' official website. "He obviously looks like a very intriguing guy."

Cincinnati appears to be an ideal landing spot for Burrow, since the Bengals need a quarterback. Longtime Bengals signal caller Andy Dalton was benched by first-year head coach Zac Taylor in Week 10 after the Bengals fell to 0-8, but rookie Ryan Finley did not impress on the field either. Dalton was reinserted into the starting lineup just three games later, and won two out of the Bengals' last five games of the season.

The Bengals may get an up-close-and-personal look at Burrow later this month, as they are one of the two coaching staffs who will be running the 2020 Reese's Senior Bowl. It's unknown if Burrow will actually be in attendance for the event, but offensive coordinator Brian Callahan says the Bengals' playbook will be easy to learn for Burrow if he indeed shows up.

"We've got a lot of similarities with their pass game. A lot of NFL offenses do," Callahan said. "He ran a lot of elements of what they did in New Orleans. Getting guys in space. Getting people in matchups. You see a lot of pro passing concepts in their offense and they did a really good job. But they are things that you see around the league. It's all things that fit very well with what we do and a lot of people do."

Whether Burrow attends the Senior Bowl or not may not matter, as it appears the Bengals are already just as impressed with Burrow as we all are.