Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been named in a civil lawsuit that stems from his sister's boyfriend, Lamonte Brewer, allegedly shooting a teenage neighbor of Mixon's, according to Fox 19 Now. The lawsuit states that the weapon and bullets used belonged to and were provided by Mixon.

The lawsuit accuses Brewer of using an assault rifle to shoot 11 rounds at the minor, one of which hit the victim in his right foot. The suit also alleges that Mixon and Brewer were aware that the teen and his friends were playing Nerf wars near Mixon's property at the time of the shooting. One of the shots allegedly struck the teen's Nerf gun.

The lawsuit argues that Mixon and Brewer should not "have reasonably felt that their lives were in danger" because they were aware that the teens were playing a game.

Mixon allegedly held a 9mm semi-automatic pistol at the time of the shooting, but he did not fire a shot and was not charged. Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said Mixon "did not commit a crime."

Mixon's agent has stated that the running back actually tried to prevent Brewer from firing shots at the teen.

On Mar. 16, Brewer was indicted on felony charges of assault, having a weapon under disability, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice. Mixon's sister, Shalonda Mixon, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.