The Battle of Ohio caps off Week 18 as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday on CBS. The Browns have secured their spot in the NFL playoffs after winning their last four games. Meanwhile, the Bengals have been eliminated from playoff contention and have dropped their last two games.

Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati is 1 p.m. ET. The Bengals are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Bengals vs. Browns odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 37.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season.

How to watch Browns vs. Bengals

Bengals vs. Browns date: Sunday, Jan. 7

Bengals vs. Browns time: 1 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Browns TV channel: CBS

Bengals vs. Browns streaming: Paramount+

Week 18 NFL picks for Browns vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Bengals vs. Browns game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Bengals vs. Browns, the model is picking Cleveland to cover the spread. While the Browns are probably going to sit most of their starters in preparation for the playoffs, the model expects them to still keep things close against a Bengals team playing their last game of the season. Jake Browning and the Bengals are expected to put up a fight to end the season on a high note, and could have an easier time getting into the end zone with Cleveland resting some of their league-leading defense. Cincinnati has a chance to win, but Cleveland will likely keep them from covering even when fielding a lineup of backups.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS