After earning the No. 1 seed in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket and defeating the Jaguars last week, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship Game on Sunday. The game is a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game in which Joe Burrow led the Bengals past the Chiefs in a 27-24 overtime thriller. Cincinnati is coming off an impressive win over the Bills on the road and is looking to become the first team in NFL history to earn back-to-back Super Bowl berths without being a top-two seed in either season. You can watch the game on CBS and stream it on Paramount+.

How to watch Bengals vs. Chiefs

Bengals vs. Chiefs date: Sunday, Jan. 29

Bengals vs. Chiefs time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Chiefs TV channel: CBS

Championship round NFL picks for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Cincinnati vs. Kansas City game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the AFC Championship and NFC Championship of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bengals vs. Chiefs, the model is backing the Under. This line would likely be in the 50s if not for Patrick Mahomes suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Jaguars last week. The injury briefly forced Mahomes from the game and limited his mobility when he returned. Now, he's stated his intention to play on Sunday, but the impact of this injury could be severe for a player who rushed for 358 yards and four touchdowns and whose subtle movements within the pocket often define his play.

Meanwhile, the Bengals haven't played a game with more than 43 points scored since Week 15 and the under has hit in five of their last eight. Joe Burrow has thrown for fewer than 250 yards in five of six games and last week's win over the Bills was the first time Cincinnati rushed for more than 75 yards as a team since Week 14. The model is predicting that neither team puts up more than 24 points with the under cashing in well over 50% of simulations.

