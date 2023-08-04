Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently opened up about trying to win over Taylor Swift by giving her a friendship bracelet at one of her concerts. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is not sure that was the best approach for Kelce to use.

Allen joined FanDuel's Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" and weighed in on Kelce's plan to gift Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it. Asked what he would have use to attract a global superstar like Swift, Allen swatted down Kelce's present.

"Not friendship bracelets," Allen said.

Allen did note that not many people would reject Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl champion and the best tight end in the NFL.

"I'm surprised, though," Allen added. "It's hard to say no to Travis Kelce."

On an episode of his "New Heights" podcast, Kelce explained that he wanted to speak with Swift before or after the concert, but the singer is on vocal rest outside of her performances. The Chiefs tight end joked that he was "butthurt" he didn't get to give Swift a very personal friendship bracelet.

"If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets," Kelce said. "I received a bunch of them there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

Jason Kelce, Travis' brother and co-host, asked whether Travis meant his jersey number or his phone number.

"You know which one," Travis replied.

It remains to be seen whether Kelce will get another chance to sweep Swift off her feet, but for now the superstar tight end is licking his wounds.

"She doesn't meet anyone, or at least she didn't wanna meet me, so I took it personal," Kelce said.

Kelce will just have to take comfort in having a trophy case that's already bursting at the seams and a heavy ring finger. After tallying 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022, Kelce is back in action at training camp as the Chiefs begin their title defense.