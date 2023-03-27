The Buffalo Bills haven't broken ground on their new $1.4 billion stadium just yet, but we do have a better idea of what the building is going to look like after the team released some new renderings Monday.
Not only did the team release several images of what the outdoor area is going to look like, but the Bills showed several renderings of a bar area that's expected to be inside the stadium. For the first time, the team also released an image of what the interior bowl is going to look like for someone sitting near the 50-yard line.
With that in mind, let's start from the outside of the stadium and work our way in. One of the new renderings shows a few tents outside the stadium, which gives Bills fans an idea of what tailgating might look like at the new building.
Digging the new renderings of the Bills stadium out this morning, but they never show what it'll actually look like in the lots. Needs more mud. pic.twitter.com/j19lxKowC3— Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) March 27, 2023
Now, let's take a look inside the stadium. According to the team, the bar in the new building is tentatively going to be called the Flag Bar and that's because, well, there's going to be a lot of flags.
A celebration of the Bills Mafia’s passion for our team. 😍— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 27, 2023
Be the first to learn more: https://t.co/wQjumbzQA7 pic.twitter.com/NQM8rjWqTj
Bills executive vice president/chief operating officer Ron Raccuia said that putting a spot in the stadium where fans could gather was an absolute must for the team.
"Western New Yorkers like to gather and they like to be together to celebrate," Raccuia told The Buffalo News. "You go to an event, everybody stops at the bar first -- they don't go right to their table. You have a house party and no matter how big the house is, everybody is in the same place (of the house). This stadium will be built for people to gather and enjoy Bills football together."
As you probably noticed, there's a lot of red and white lighting, and that's for a reason.
"When we talk about creating a place for Bills fans who want to live it and breathe it," Raccuia said. "We want to make sure when you walk in, every person knows you're at the home of the Buffalo Bills from color to decoration to light."
You can see several more views of the stadium below.
One step closer toward the New Bills Stadium.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 27, 2023
The latest renderings have arrived! #BillsMafia
Be the first to learn more: https://t.co/wQjumbzQA7 pic.twitter.com/vdyKBji4bt
This marks the third time that the Bills have released renderings of the stadium.
The first images were released in October and didn't show much.
Fostering a culture. Building the future.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 27, 2022
Here’s the first look at renderings of the New Bills Stadium.https://t.co/wQjumbzQA7 | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/RC9hnAGkiy
The team released several more renderings in February.
Fostering a culture. Building the future.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 27, 2022
Here’s the first look at renderings of the New Bills Stadium.https://t.co/wQjumbzQA7 | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/RC9hnAGkiy
Although the funding for the stadium has been approved, there are still documents that need to be finalized before construction can start, according to The Buffalo News. The 60,000-seat stadium is scheduled to open in the fall of 2026.