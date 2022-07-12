Von Miller is now a Buffalo Bill, but he will always have a special place for the Denver Broncos. Miller says he will still be rooting for the team he was with from 2011-2021.

While at his charity event, Von's Vision, in Colorado, Miller spoke about the team that drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2011.

"This team is going to be great," Miller said (via the Denver Post). "It's bittersweet that I won't be here to be a part of it, because I've still got orange and blue in my heart and it will stay that way forever."

While he focuses on winning games with the Bills, he will also be hoping the Broncos are defeating opponents.

"We've been close in the AFC West for a very long time, and now we've got Russell Wilson, Jerry Jeudy's going to be insane this year, Courtland Sutton's going to be insane this year. I want those guys to win as many games as possible," the 33-year-old said.

The Bills and Broncos are not slated to play during the regular season, but will meet during the preseason, on Aug. 20 in Buffalo.

Miller says he hopes the Broncos win as many games as possible, but I have a feeling he will be rooting for the Bills that summer Saturday. There is the chance the two AFC teams meet in the playoffs, especially now that the Broncos have a new quarterback in Wilson.

Miller also opened up about how he felt when he was traded from the Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams last season.

"It was heartbreaking," Miller said of the trade. "I almost cried (leaving the facility the day he was traded). To go and win a Super Bowl with the Rams, that is the only thing that could've helped out with the heartbreak."

Miller won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos and was named MVP of the game, a rarity for defensive players.

The two-time Super Bowl champion will now be chasing that feeling again, with the Bills the betting favorite at +650 to win Super Bowl 57, per Caesars Sportsbook.

Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has shown he has the talent, but has yet to advance to the big game. It seems as if it's only a matter of time before Buffalo makes it to a championship.