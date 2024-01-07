The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will square off on Sunday Night Football with a division title on the line. The Dolphins enter this AFC East battle averaging 409.2 yards per game on offense this season, the most in the NFL. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill leads the league with 1,717 receiving yards, but should you consider including him in Sunday Night Football NFL player props? Hill's over/under for total receiving yards is 94.5 in the latest NFL prop bets, a number he's failed to eclipse in two of his last three contests.

In addition, Hill finished with just 58 receiving yards in the first meeting with Buffalo this season.

After analyzing Bills vs. Dolphins and examining the dozens of NFL player props, the AI PickBot says Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa goes over 263.5 passing yards. Tagovailoa enters Week 18 leading the NFL in passing yards this season with 4,451. In the first meeting with Buffalo, Tagovailoa completed 71.4% of his passes for 282 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

He's also thrown for more than 290 yards in three of his last five games at home and he's eclipsed 300 passing yards on five separate occasions this season.

In addition, the AI PickBot says one star sails past his total and has 19 other NFL props rated four stars or better.

