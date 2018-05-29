Brandon Marshall signing with Seahawks after a disappointing stint with Giants
The Seahawks let Paul Richardson and Jimmy Graham leave in free agency but hope Marshall can help fill the void
After a disappointing stint with the Giants in 2017 that lasted just five games and included only 18 catches and no touchdowns, Brandon Marshall is headed to Seattle, according to ... Brandon Marshall's Instagram.
ESPN's Adam Schefter confirms the move and says Marshall is inking a one-year deal worth $2 million.
"Let's go," Marshall said, adding in a subsequent post, "Always wanted to play in front of these fans."
Marshall visited the Seahawks earlier this month but didn't sign a contract at the time. The 34-year-old was hampered last season by injury and inconsistency and finished with just 154 receiving yards. The season before, with the Jets, Marshall managed just 59 catches in 15 games; it was the lowest catch total of his then-11-year career, though he bettered (worsened) it in '17.
But Marshall would be a welcome addition in Seattle if he could recapture his 2015 form, when he started all 16 games, caught 109 passes for 1,502 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. As it stands, Doug Baldwin is the No. 1 receiver in Seattle, and Tyler Lockett is the likely No. 2. But with Paul Richardson now in Washington and tight end Jimmy Graham in Green Bay, Marshall has a chance to earn time as the No.3 -- and possibly the No. 2 -- wide receiver on the depth chart.
There's added incentive for the 34-year-old now entering his 13th NFL season: He's never played in a postseason game. The Seahawks, after reaching the playoffs every year from 2011-2016, missed the postseason in 2017 with a 9-7 record.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest questions facing the Cowboys
Pete Prisco and Bryant McFadden discuss the biggest questions facing the Cowboys, who missed...
-
Key questions for Eagles in 2018
Pete Prisco and Bryant McFadden highlight the biggest questions surrounding the defending...
-
Torrey Smith criticizes anthem policy
Smith feels the league's decision was motivated by money
-
Damarious Randall makes ill-advised bet
Randall could be spending a lot of money if the Cavaliers pull off an improbable upset of the...
-
Odell Beckham close to medical clearance
Beckham is still recovering from a fractured ankle suffered last season
-
Pick Six Podcast: Can Dolphins go 10-6?
The Miami Herald's Adam Beasley joins Will Brinson to discuss why the Dolphins could score...