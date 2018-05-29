Brandon Marshall signing with Seahawks after a disappointing stint with Giants

The Seahawks let Paul Richardson and Jimmy Graham leave in free agency but hope Marshall can help fill the void

After a disappointing stint with the Giants in 2017 that lasted just five games and included only 18 catches and no touchdowns, Brandon Marshall is headed to Seattle, according to ... Brandon Marshall's Instagram.

ESPN's Adam Schefter confirms the move and says Marshall is inking a one-year deal worth $2 million.

"Let's go," Marshall said, adding in a subsequent post, "Always wanted to play in front of these fans."

Marshall visited the Seahawks earlier this month but didn't sign a contract at the time. The 34-year-old was hampered last season by injury and inconsistency and finished with just 154 receiving yards. The season before, with the Jets, Marshall managed just 59 catches in 15 games; it was the lowest catch total of his then-11-year career, though he bettered (worsened) it in '17.

But Marshall would be a welcome addition in Seattle if he could recapture his 2015 form, when he started all 16 games, caught 109 passes for 1,502 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. As it stands, Doug Baldwin is the No. 1 receiver in Seattle, and Tyler Lockett is the likely No. 2. But with Paul Richardson now in Washington and tight end Jimmy Graham in Green Bay, Marshall has a chance to earn time as the No.3 -- and possibly the No. 2 -- wide receiver on the depth chart.

There's added incentive for the 34-year-old now entering his 13th NFL season: He's never played in a postseason game. The Seahawks, after reaching the playoffs every year from 2011-2016, missed the postseason in 2017 with a 9-7 record.

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

