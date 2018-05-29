Brandon Marshall signing with Seahawks after a disappointing stint with Giants

After a disappointing stint with the Giants in 2017 that lasted just five games and included only 18 catches and no touchdowns, Brandon Marshall is headed to Seattle, according to ... Brandon Marshall's Instagram.

ESPN's Adam Schefter confirms the move and says Marshall is inking a one-year deal worth $2 million.

WR Brandon Marshall’s one-year deal with the Seahawks has a maximum value of $2 million if incentives are hit, per source.



Could help set WR market for Jeremy Maclin, Dez Bryant, Eric Decker. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 29, 2018

"Let's go," Marshall said, adding in a subsequent post, "Always wanted to play in front of these fans."

Let’s Go. A post shared by Brandon Marshall (@bmarshall) on May 29, 2018 at 11:00am PDT

Marshall visited the Seahawks earlier this month but didn't sign a contract at the time. The 34-year-old was hampered last season by injury and inconsistency and finished with just 154 receiving yards. The season before, with the Jets, Marshall managed just 59 catches in 15 games; it was the lowest catch total of his then-11-year career, though he bettered (worsened) it in '17.

But Marshall would be a welcome addition in Seattle if he could recapture his 2015 form, when he started all 16 games, caught 109 passes for 1,502 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. As it stands, Doug Baldwin is the No. 1 receiver in Seattle, and Tyler Lockett is the likely No. 2. But with Paul Richardson now in Washington and tight end Jimmy Graham in Green Bay, Marshall has a chance to earn time as the No.3 -- and possibly the No. 2 -- wide receiver on the depth chart.

There's added incentive for the 34-year-old now entering his 13th NFL season: He's never played in a postseason game. The Seahawks, after reaching the playoffs every year from 2011-2016, missed the postseason in 2017 with a 9-7 record.