Brandon Marshall reportedly visiting Seahawks after failed stint with Giants

The market for a veteran, past-his-prime receiver not named Dez Bryant is beginning to heat up. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jordan Raanan, ex-Giants receiver Brandon Marshall is visiting the Seahawks on Wednesday.

Marshall -- formerly of the Giants, Jets, Bears, Dolphins, and Broncos -- is coming off consecutive disappointing seasons in New York. With the Jets in 2016, he caught 59 passes for 788 yards and three touchdowns. With the Giants in 2017, after he was released by the Jets during their roster purge, he caught 18 passes for 154 yards and no touchdowns before losing his season to an ankle injury. The Giants cut him last month with a failed physical designation, even after Marshall reportedly agreed to take a pay cut to remain with the team.

The Seahawks are probably hoping they can sign the Marshall of 2007-15 rather than the Marshall of 2016-17. From 2007-15, with the Broncos, Dolphins, Bears, and Jets, Marshall averaged roughly 1,218 receiving yards and 8.6 touchdowns per season. It's only in the past two seasons that the now 34-year-old receiver has been declining. Marshall has said that he wants to play until he's built up a Hall of Fame resume. As of now, Marshall ranks 16th all-time in receptions, 23rd in receiving yards, and tied for 23rd in receiving touchdowns.

So, would he fit in Seattle? The Seahawks are certainly in need to acquire more pass catchers for Russell Wilson. Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett are still around, but the Seahawks lost both Paul Richardson and Jimmy Graham in free agency, which means they need to replace 101 catches, 1,223 yards, and 16 touchdowns. The Seahawks did not select a receiver during the 2018 NFL Draft.

In an ideal world, Marshall would become the Seahawks' possession receiver, a red-zone threat, and a capable run blocker. But again, it's not clear if Marshall can still do those things at his age. At the right cost, Marshall could be a nice buy-low, high-reward signing for the Seahawks.

As for Marshall, he's never even made the playoffs during his 12-year career. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are coming off their first playoff-less season since 2011. In that sense, this seems like a perfect fit at the perfect time.