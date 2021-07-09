The 2020 NFL season will be one that is remembered forever. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL found a way to play a full season without any of its 32 teams missing a game. Sure, some contests had to be moved to weekdays and several players were forced to miss games due to the coronavirus or because of protocols, but the league still found a way to march forward.

This week, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced a "Season Review" display, which is full of interesting COVID-related artifacts. Andy Reid's hat and attached custom-made face shield is included in the display, as are the outfits of replacement head coaches after assistants had to step up when their lead man tested positive.

One interesting item included in the display is the quarterback wristband of Denver Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton. Back in Week 12, Hinton had to step in as the emergency quarterback after all of Denver's signal-callers were forced to miss a game due to COVID protocols. When Jeff Driskel tested positive for the coronavirus, the three other Broncos quarterbacks were identified as high-risk, close contacts, which immediately ruled them out for that Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Hinton, a rookie wide receiver who played a little bit of quarterback during his college days at Wake Forest, was thrust into the spotlight. He struggled in the 31-3 loss, and completed just 1 of 9 passes for 13 yards and threw two interceptions while the Broncos recorded just 112 yards of total offense. Still, Hinton can tell everyone that he made the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first professional game!

"What a blessing," Hinton tweeted. "Still Unreal. Unfortunately I'll have to explain to my kids what a negative QBR is someday."