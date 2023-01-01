The Denver Broncos' 2022 disaster came to a head this past week, as the organization made the decision to fire first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. At 4-11, Denver has been the league's biggest disappointment this season, and a league source told CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson that the Broncos were looking to "blow it up."

One thing the Broncos will not be able to "blow up" is the contract extension they gave star quarterback Russell Wilson. The veteran landed a $245 million extension with $165 million in guarantees this offseason, but followed it up with the worst season of his entire career. Per NFL Media, Wilson plans on stepping back after Week 18 and reexamining everything. His preparation, his offseason routine, his in-season routine, what he does and how he does it.

The former Seattle Seahawk is completing 60.1 percent of his passes for 232.2 yards per game, and has a career-low 34.9 QBR. Strangely, Wilson is not seeing the field well and throwing bad interceptions. The first question Broncos general manager George Paton and ownership will likely ask in head coaching interviews this offseason will be, "How do you plan to help Russell Wilson?"

Wilson suffered a 37-point defeat to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, the largest of his career. He has now lost six straight starts, which is the longest losing streak of his career, and that losing streak is in danger of moving to seven with the Kansas City Chiefs next up on the docket. Something needs to change for Wilson in 2023, and he's reportedly going to examine his entire routine to figure out what he needs to adjust.