The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. A league source told CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson that the Broncos were looking to "blow it up." That process apparently starts with parting ways with Hackett.

This move comes after the Broncos were embarrassed by the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas, 51-14. Russell Wilson threw three interceptions while the Broncos defense failed to force a single Rams punt.

Hackett went 4-11 in his 15 games as Broncos head coach. The Broncos released a statement announcing the decision, and voiced their support for general manager George Paton.

This is a developing story.