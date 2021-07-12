Von Miller wasn't guaranteed to be part of the Denver Broncos this season, at least before the team exercised his 2021 option, guaranteeing the eight-time Pro Bowler $7 million for his 11th year in the NFL. But Miller is convinced he'll be playing somewhere well beyond this season, too, telling Mike Klis of Denver's 9News this week that he hopes to play at least another five to seven years. At 32, that means the former Super Bowl champion would potentially be suiting up until he's almost 40.

"I've got a son," Miller told Klis when asked how much longer he plans to play. "He'll be here in about three or four weeks. I definitely want him to be able to see me play. That's going to take about five to seven years. That's what I have on my heart, that's what I have on my mind, another five to seven years. Whatever God will give me, I'm going to take it."

It's not unprecedented for a pass rusher -- especially an elite one -- to play well into his 30s. Longtime Panthers star Julius Peppers, for example, didn't hang up his cleats until age 39 back in 2019. But it's anyone's guess as to whether Miller will actually follow through on his goals. The former first-round pick hasn't played a full season in three years after missing a game in 2019 and then sitting out the entire 2020 campaign due to an ankle injury.

Miller's production when healthy certainly hasn't fallen off a cliff, however. The veteran has notched double-digit sacks in seven of his nine active seasons and is three years removed from logging 14.5 sacks, the second-highest total of his career. He's set to return to a starting outside linebacker role opposite Bradley Chubb this fall, before hitting free agency after the 2021 season.