For a minute, Von Miller's future in Denver was a bit murky. Heading into this offseason, the Broncos had a decision looming over their heads on whether or not they'd pick up a lofty option on his contract for 2021. If they elected to not pick it up, it likely spelled the end to his time with the club. However, as Mike Klis of 9News in Denver reports, the Broncos have elected to pick up the option, which will pay Miller $7 million guaranteed and an $18 million salary for the coming season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network adds the two sides had talked about trying to lower Miller's cap number, but those discussions weren't as fruitful as the organization had hoped and no refurbished deal was struck. That said, the Broncos didn't want to let Miller go so he's playing on the original option.

The 31-year-old missed the entire 2020 season due to a tendon injury he suffered in his ankle back in early September just prior to the start of the regular season. Denver went 5-11 in Miller's absence.

The Super Bowl 50 MVP has been with the organization throughout his decade-long career and has proven to be one of the better pass-rushers of his era, being a unanimous selection to the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s. Miller has seven double-digit sack seasons under his belt and has been named first-team All-Pro three times. He's also an eight-time Pro Bowler.

The last we saw of Miller came back in 2019. In 15 games played for the Broncos that season, he totaled eight sacks, 20 quarterback hits, and 37 pressures. Those eight sacks were the second-lowest of his career but could be looked at as the least productive mark of his tenure. During Miller's career-low five-sack season in 2013, he was limited to just nine games. He'll turn 32 later this march and while he may not be the same dominant force he was during his earlier days in Denver, Miller is still a strong piece along Vic Fangio's front seven.