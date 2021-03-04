Von Miller has only played for the Denver Broncos during his 10-year NFL career, and if the team has its way, that'll remain the case into the 2021 season. New general manager George Paton said as much on Thursday, telling reporters the Broncos want Miller back for an 11th season. What he didn't say, however, is whether he actually expects that to happen, adding that the team is still "working through" contract talks with Miller's representation, all while monitoring a "serious" legal situation surrounding the pass rusher.

The 31-year-old Miller, who missed all of 2020 due to injury, is under contract through the 2021 season, but only if Denver exercises a team option that would guarantee $7 million of the veteran's $17.5 million base salary. Set to count more than $22 million against the Broncos' 2021 salary cap on the final year of a six-year, $114 million extension signed back in 2016, Miller could also be released to save the team $18 million in cap space. Paton indicated earlier in the offseason that Denver was undecided about exercising the 2021 option, and that appears to remain true as talks continue.

Off the field, meanwhile, Paton said the Broncos are aware of an investigation of the eight-time Pro Bowler. In January, police in Parker, Colo., revealed they had launched a criminal investigation, but no other details were disclosed. The investigation has since been turned over to the Douglas County District Attorney's office.

"We're gonna let the legal process play out," Paton told reporters Thursday. "Obviously it's a serious situation, but we wanna let it play out before we comment on that."

The pending legal matter does not appear to have affected the Broncos' ongoing contract talks with the former Super Bowl MVP.