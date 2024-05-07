The Detroit Lions are re-signing veteran safety C.J. Moore, according to NFL Media. The 28-year-old agreed to a one-year deal with the organization, but the financial terms of the contract were not immediately disclosed.

Moore was recently reinstated, along with four other players, by the NFL following an indefinite suspension after it was found they had violated the league's gambling policy. Moore received an indefinite ban that went into effect last April for betting on NFL games and lasted just under a full calendar year. The Lions also immediately cut the defensive back as the suspension was issued. Fast forward a year later, the NFL has deemed Moore has been adequately punished to allow him back into the league and the Lions are bringing him back onto their roster.

This technically marks Moore's third stint with Detroit. He initially joined the franchise in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss. He was waived by the team in 2022 and had a brief tenure on the Titans practice squad that year before returning to Detroit after the Lions signed him to their active roster off of Tennessee's practice unit. He had signed a two-year extension with the team last offseason, nearly a month before the suspension came down.

Moore last played in an NFL game on Jan. 8, 2023 in the Lions' Week 18 matchup against the Packers in Green Bay.

In 56 career regular-season games, Moore has 48 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception.