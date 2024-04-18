The NFL has reinstated five players who were suspended for the entire 2023 season after violating the league's gambling policy. Those players are Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney and free agents Rashod Berry, Quintez Cephus, C.J. Moore and Demetrius Taylor, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms.

Toney can now participate in any Commanders offseason activities, and the four other reinstated players can now sign with teams, per Jones.

Cephus, Toney and Moore were handed their suspensions last April. Cephus and Moore were abruptly released by the Lions after being issued their suspensions. Berry and Taylor were issued their suspensions last June along with former Colts teammate Isaiah Rodgers after betting on NFL games in 2022. Indianapolis waived each player shortly after the league suspended them. Rodgers has yet to be reinstated.

Two other Lions -- wideout Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill III -- received six-game suspensions for gambling.

The NFL's gambling policy prohibits any league employee from gambling in any team or league facility or venue.