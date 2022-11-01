Just about everything went right for the Cleveland Browns during their 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween night, but not everything.

On the Browns' second possession of the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski dialed up a trick-or-treat play, in which star wideout Amari Cooper would throw a pass off of a reverse. Instead of hitting his intended wideout, Michael Woods II, he threw the ball directly to Bengals safety Vonn Bell.

Check out the play, here:

After the game, Cooper addressed his mistake, admitting it was a terrible lapse of judgement.

"It was an abomination," Cooper said, via NFL.com. "It just kept running through my mind that if he wasn't open, I needed to just throw it away. I didn't realize how hard it was to throw it away. That is what I tried to do. I did not try to throw it to him. I was throwing it back to the line of scrimmage, and I looked up and it was in another guy's hands. It was terrible."

Cooper's job as a receiver is to get open and catch the football, which he did in fantastic fashion on Monday night. The former Dallas Cowboy caught five passes for a game-high 131 yards and one touchdown -- his best game since joining the Browns this offseason.

The wideout was excited for his chance to play quarterback, but he realized it's harder than it looks.

"I was very excited," Cooper said. "I saw it on film work a couple times. It was bad. Much respect to Jacoby (Brissett) and the other quarterbacks out there because they've got a tough position. I'm just going to stick to getting open."