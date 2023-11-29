Former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco signed with the Cleveland Browns' practice squad just last week, but the 38-year-old quarterback could start for his new team in Week 13 vs. the Los Angeles Rams. On Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Flacco is the new backup for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who is currently in concussion protocol, per ESPN. It is unknown if the rookie will be cleared by Sunday, so Flacco took first-team reps in practice.

Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion in the 29-12 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The rookie completed 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards and one touchdown, and was replaced by P.J. Walker, who threw for 56 yards. Flacco has now surpassed Walker on the depth chart, and Stefanski has made the decision that the former Baltimore Ravens star will start against the Rams if it comes down to it.

Flacco last played for the New York Jets in 2022. He started four games, going 1-3, and threw for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in five total games played. He started the season for the Jets as starter with Zach Wilson sidelined due to injury.

The Browns got a firsthand look at what Flacco is still capable of last year, as he led the Jets to a 31-30 victory over Cleveland in Week 2. In that matchup, the veteran completed 59% of his passes for 307 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

After spending the first 11 years of his career with the Ravens, Flacco spent one year with the Broncos in 2019, and three in New York. He is 96-67 as a starter.