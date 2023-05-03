Deshaun Watson will not face any further NFL punishment for his alleged off-field misconduct while playing for the Texans. But the Browns quarterback may not be done with his legal process. Two years after he was first accused of sexual misconduct by a massage therapist, Watson could face his first civil trial related to his alleged transgressions, according to Cleveland.com.

Dozens of different women accused Watson of sexual assault or misconduct during private massage sessions from 2020-2021, before his blockbuster trade to the Browns. Twenty-three different cases were ultimately settled, and another accuser withdrew her civil lawsuit. But Lauren Baxley, the lone remaining client of attorney Tony Buzbee, has sought a civil trial in Houston, per Mary Kay Cabot, in part because "Watson refused to acknowledge that he assaulted her."

"All other victims in the Deshaun Watson litigation that this firm represented have settled their claims," Buzbee said, per Cleveland.com. "Ms. Baxley, to her credit, has refused, and wants a public trial. I intend to help give her that. She is entitled to have a trial on her claims; I will proudly present her case. Ms. Baxley has a strong case."

Watson has mostly denied any wrongdoing in relation to his alleged misconduct. The former Pro Bowler, who signed a record five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract with the Browns in 2022, at one point apologized for "impacting" his accusers, but also repeatedly denied engaging in any nonconsensual sexual activity. He served an 11-game suspension and paid a $5 million fine in 2022 after the NFL determined he had violated its personal conduct policy.

Watson has never faced any criminal charges for his alleged misconduct, as two Texas grand juries declined to indict the QB in the face of multiple lawsuits. The Browns do not expect Watson to miss any remaining time due to his remaining suits, per Cleveland.com.