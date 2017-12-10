Browns reportedly hired GM John Dorsey before he could interview with Giants

The Cleveland Browns made the decision on their new general manager so quickly in part because they wanted to prevent him from even having a chance to take another job.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, new Browns GM John Dorsey had an interview scheduled for this Tuesday with the New York Giants, who fired general manager Jerry Reese earlier in the week week.

Dorsey was scheduled to fly to New York this week to interview with the Giants on Tuesday, sources said. The Browns were aware of the Giants' interest, and it contributed to them acting when they did Thursday, firing executive vice president Sashi Brown and hiring Dorsey to a four-year contract on the same day. Dorsey was in the running for the Giants' general manager job, which the team would like to fill before it hires a head coach. With Dorsey out, former Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman is a leading candidate to become the Giants' next general manager, sources said.

The Giants have some experience with Gettleman. Prior to working as the Panthers' general manager from 2013 through 2017, he served as the Giants' pro personnel director from 1999 through 2011 and senior pro personnel analyst in 2012. He was considered for the general manager's role in 2007, but the job ultimately went to Jerry Reese, who had been the team's director of player personnel for the previous four seasons and had served as a scout for the team since 1994.

The Browns, meanwhile, are said to have complied with the Rooney Rule despite having hired Dorsey on the same day they fired Sashi Brown. (They Rooney Rule requires teams to interview at least one minority candidate for any head coach or senior football operations opening.) NFL.com reported that the team interviewed former Bills general manager Doug Whaley.

"The Browns satisfied the Rooney Rule," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told USA Today in an email. "A team does not have to disclose names of people they interview."