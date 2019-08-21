Browns sign Braxton Miller as former Ohio State quarterback gets another chance in the NFL

The Cleveland Browns are the latest team to attempt the Braxton Miller experiment. Miller, the former Ohio State starting quarterback turned wide receiver, signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns in hopes of continuing his NFL career at his new position.

Miller switched from quarterback to wide receiver after being one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the nation at Ohio State, throwing for 5,295 yards, 52 touchdowns and 17 interceptions while also rushing for 3,315 yards and 33 touchdowns from 2011 to 2014. Miller spent his final year at Ohio State (2015) as a receiver, catching 25 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns.

Miller was selected by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft as a wide receiver. As a rookie, Miller played in 10 games, starting six, and recorded 15 receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown. Miller's year was cut short when he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 13 and was placed on injured reserve.

In his second season with the Texans, Miller played in 11 games but started only three. He had 19 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown. In the 2018 preseason, Miller had three catches in each of the three games he played for a total of 94 yards and a touchdown, causing the Texans to part ways with Miller.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Miller to their practice squad in 2018, where he spent the entire season. Miller had an opportunity to earn a roster spot on the Eagles heading into the offseason, but Philadelphia signed DeSean Jackson and added JJ Arcega-Whiteside in the draft. Greg Ward, another converted college quarterback (Houston), has played his way toward making the Eagles as a wide receiver in his third year in the league.

Miller is considered a long shot to make the Browns roster, which could be his last chance at making it in the NFL at his new position.