The grounds crew at FirstEnergy Stadium is going to be working overtime this week to get the field ready for Sunday's game after a trespasser caused some major damage to the turf.

Police in Cleveland are investigating a break-in at the stadium that took place early Tuesday morning. Authorities told News 5 in Cleveland that their working theory is that someone jumped the fence at the stadium and then proceeded to drive a golf cart on the field. The trespasser apparently decided to go on a joy ride that included a few donuts, which caused some serious damage to the turf.

According to News 5, which sent a helicopter to the stadium to get some footage of the damage, the "tire treads wind out from the 20-yard line" and span "almost the entirety of the western side of the field."

With the damage happening early Tuesday, the grounds crew now has just five days to make sure the field is game ready.

"We are aware of the incident that occurred early Tuesday morning at FirstEnergy Stadium and have provided the Cleveland Division of Police with all relevant information," the Browns said in a statement, via News 5. "Based on our internal evaluation, there was some superficial damage to the playing field that our grounds maintenance team is currently working to repair. We take great pride in the strong reviews and reputation of our stadium's playing surface, have been in touch with the NFL on the matter and are confident after repair [that] our field will be ready for Sunday's game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

The Browns will be hosting Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday in a game that's scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.