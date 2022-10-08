Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Cleveland

Current Records: Los Angeles 2-2; Cleveland 2-2

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns haven't won a game against the Los Angeles Chargers since Dec. 24 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Cleveland will take on Los Angeles at 1 p.m. ET at home. With a combined 822 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but the Browns were not quite the Atlanta Falcons' equal in the second half when they met this past Sunday. It was close but no cigar for Cleveland as they fell 23-20 to Atlanta. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Cleveland had been the slight favorite coming in. The losing side was boosted by RB Nick Chubb, who rushed for one TD and 118 yards on 19 carries.

Meanwhile, the Chargers were able to grind out a solid win over the Houston Texans this past Sunday, winning 34-24. The team accrued 27 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Los Angeles' RB Austin Ekeler was one of the most active players for the team, punching in two rushing touchdowns in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Los Angeles' defense was a presence as well, as it got past Houston's offensive line to sack QB Davis Mills four times for a total loss of 31 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

Cleveland and Los Angeles now sit at an identical 2-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Cleveland ranks second in the NFL when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 187.3 on average. The Chargers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 312.5 passing yards per game on average, which is the best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+ (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Paramount+ (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chargers are a 3-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won four out of their last five games against Cleveland.