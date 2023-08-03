The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets will kick off the NFL preseason when they square off in the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Thursday. Cleveland (7-10) finished last in the AFC North last season, but went 3-3 with quarterback Deshaun Watson, who served an 11-game suspension after being acquired from Houston in an offseason trade. The Jets (7-10) fell apart down the stretch in 2022, losing their final six games en route to their third straight last-place finish in the AFC East.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Jets odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 31.5.

Browns vs. Jets spread: Cleveland -2.5

Browns vs. Jets over/under: 31.5 points

Browns vs. Jets money line: Cleveland -135, New York +115

CLE: Browns won their first four preseason games under head coach Kevin Stefanski before losing their last two

NYJ: Jets are 5-0-1 in the preseason under head coach Robert Saleh

Why the Browns can cover

Watson likely won't be on the field Thursday since coach Kevin Stefanski wants to take a long look at rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The 23-year-old spent five seasons at UCLA before being taken in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, starting 48 of the 50 games in which he appeared. Thompson-Robinson excelled in his final year with the Bruins, throwing for 3,169 yards and 27 touchdowns with 10 interceptions while also rushing for 12 scores in 13 contests.

With Thompson-Robinson penciled in as Cleveland's third-string quarterback, Stefanski will have his eye on the battle for the No. 2 spot between Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond. Dobbs made his first two NFL starts late last season for Tennessee after being released by the Browns when Watson returned from his suspension and was unable to get the Titans into the postseason, losing both contests. Mond appeared in one game with Minnesota as a rookie in 2021 before spending last year on the bench as the Browns' No. 3 signal-caller.

Why the Jets can cover

New York fans will have to wait for four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to make his Jets debut since Saleh announced Zach Wilson will start on Thursday. Wilson's professional career has not gone as expected after he was taken with the second overall pick of the 2021 draft. Injuries and poor play plagued the 23-year-old over his first two seasons, prompting the team to pursue and acquire Rodgers during the offseason.

Wilson, who has thrown for 4,022 yards with 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 22 NFL games, will look to regain confidence in New York's preseason opener. With Wilson expected to be the team's No. 2 quarterback, Tim Boyle and Chris Streveler should see playing time on Thursday as they battle it out for the third-string job. Boyle has made 17 appearances in with three teams over four seasons, playing in one contest with Chicago last year, while Streveler saw action in two games for the Jets in 2022 after spending the previous two campaigns with Arizona.

