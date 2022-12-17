For the second consecutive season, the Cleveland Browns will try to upend the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium in a key AFC North matchup on Saturday. The Browns (5-8), who beat Baltimore 24-22 at home last season, are looking to win their third game in their last four. Cleveland had a modest two-game winning streak snapped last Sunday in a 23-10 loss at Cincinnati. The Ravens (9-4), will once again be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is nursing a knee injury. Baltimore has won six of seven, including a 16-14 win at Pittsburgh last weekend.

Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a three-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Browns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 39. Before making any Browns vs. Ravens picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 157-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ravens vs. Browns and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Ravens vs. Browns:

Ravens vs. Browns spread: Cleveland -3

Ravens vs. Browns over/under: 39 points

Ravens vs. Browns money line: Ravens +130, Browns -155

BAL: Ravens are 12-3 against the spread in their last 15 games in December

CLE: Browns are 4-0 ATS in their last four Saturday games

Why the Browns can cover

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his third start of the season. Last week against the Bengals, he completed 26 of 42 passes (61.9%) for 276 yards and one touchdown with one interception for a rating of 79.1. He also rushed six times for 33 yards, including a long of nine yards. In his five seasons in the NFL, Watson has completed 1,224 of 1,812 passes (67.6%) for 14,946 yards and 105 touchdowns for a rating of 103.3.

Among his top targets is wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who has played in all 13 of the Browns' games. He has 53 receptions for 751 yards (14.2 average) and one touchdown with 13 explosive plays of 20 yards or more. He has a season long of 42 yards and has converted 29 first downs. He had eight catches for 114 yards (14.3 average) and four first-down conversions in the loss at Cincinnati last Sunday.

Why the Ravens can cover

Despite that, the Browns are not a lock to cover the Ravens vs. Browns spread. That's because Baltimore running back J.K. Dobbins is coming off a monster game that saw him carry 15 times for 120 yards (8.0 average) and a score in the team's 16-14 win at Pittsburgh last Sunday. Although he has missed time, Dobbins has carried 50 times for 243 yards (4.9 average) and two touchdowns this season. He has one big play of 22 yards and has converted 15 first downs.

Defensively, linebacker Patrick Queen sets the tone. He leads the team in tackles with 91, including 66 solo, with four sacks and eight tackles for loss. He has also forced one fumble. He has five pass breakups and two interceptions. Queen dominated the Browns in the last meeting, making 11 tackles, including seven solo, with one sack and two stuffs.

How to make Ravens vs. Browns picks

