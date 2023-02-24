The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a down year during Tom Brady's final season under center in 2022. The Buccaneers ended up compiling a subpar 8-9 record during the regular season and, despite winning a weak NFC South and hosting a playoff game, were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round.

During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians stated that Brady's personal life away from the field played a role in the team's struggles and that the seven-time Super Bowl champion "wasn't himself" during his final NFL season

"The injuries to our leaders was really, really hard," Arians said. "Tom wasn't himself, you know, with all the things that were going on. And I got to give him all the credit in the world for battling through what he went through last year for his teammates. I think the world of him but it wasn't the real Tom Brady out there."

During the 2022 season, the future Hall of Fame quarterback went through a divorce in the public eye with his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen. In September, Page Six reported that Brady and Bundchen were having martial problems and that Bundchen wasn't happy that Brady decided to coming out of retirement.

Brady announced a brief 40-day retirement in February 2022, but ended up returning to the Buccaneers for another season with the team.

In October, Brady and Bundchen announced on social media that they had finalized their divorce. The two had been married for 13 years.

On Feb. 1, Brady announced his retirement "for good" in a video that he posted to his social media accounts. While some are skeptical that Brady is going to stay retired this time, Arians, who has moved into a senior consultant role with the Buccaneers, believes that Brady's career on the gridiron is complete.

"I definitely think so," Arians said regarding Brady's retirement. "He's spent a lot of time with his kids and just heading to the next chapter. He's got so many things going on, you know, he's one busy dude."

Now the Buccaneers will attempt to navigate a world where Brady isn't their starting signal caller. Instead, the team could turn to 2021 second round pick Kyle Trask to be the team's quarterback. If that's how Tampa Bay's quarterback room ends up shaking out, Arians is comfortable with Trask at the helm.

Regardless of who is the quarterback for the Buccaneers next season, it's going to be quite the change from one of the greatest players to ever step under center.