Super Bowl winning coach Bruce Arians will be inducted into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor on Sunday, months after the initial induction was planned. Arians was originally scheduled to be honored in Week 4, but due to a hurricane the ceremony was postponed.

Arians will finally get his spot in the Ring of Honor during halftime of the Bucs game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium.

The 70-year-old was head coach of the Buccaneers from 2019 to 2021 and cemented his legacy by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, the first team to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Arians never imagined he would be put in the Bucs history books like this, saying (via the Tampa Bay Times), "In my wildest dreams, I never imagined being in somebody's Ring of Honor. They didn't have to do this."

He left his head coaching job shortly after quarterback Tom Brady returned from his short retirement and said he misses coaching the team.

"Would I love to be coaching?" Arians said. "Yeah. It's what you do. It kills me to go upstairs. I'm on the sideline in pregame and it kills me to have to go upstairs and just sit there. It kills me. It's hard. It's what I do. I've done it my whole life. I'm smart enough to know it's over."

He is now a senior football consultant for the team, but admits it is not the same as being in the action.

"It's not the same. That daily interaction with the players and the coaches, the relationship I'm in. ... The new guys are told, 'That's the old coach. You don't want him cussing you out.' I just [cussed out] a couple of them for the hell of it," Arians said.

The Buccaneers have struggled this year and Brady has not looked like himself for most of the season. They are currently 7-8, but in a division where no team has a winning record, they are still in position to score a playoff spot.