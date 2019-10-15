Buccaneers coach says Panthers are tougher to defend with Kyle Allen than Cam Newton
Allen has yet to lose a start as Carolina's quarterback in relief of the injured Newton
Kyle Allen became the first undrafted quarterback to win his first five NFL starts since Kurt Warner by leading the Carolina Panthers over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but even before he did that, the Bucs were lauding Cam Newton's replacement.
So much so, in fact, that they went into Week 6 believing the Panthers were tougher to defend with Allen than they were with Newton.
Undefeated in five starts in place of Newton, who's still recovering from a preseason ankle injury, the second-year signal-caller is one of only two QBs who've thrown for multiple touchdowns with no interceptions in 2019. And according to Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, he makes Carolina "more of a challenge" when it comes to game-planning against the Panthers offense.
"Bowles told us in our pre-broadcast meeting that the Allen-QBed team presented more of a challenge to defend than the Week 2 Cam-QBed team," NFL Network's Rich Eisen said Monday. "Said, among other issues, Allen finds his outlets better. Also said with the Cam-QBed team, he could focus his defense on the mesh point between Cam and (Christian) McCaffrey because '85 percent of the offense' was centered right there. Not the case with Allen."
A former NFL MVP, Newton is expected to be back at practice when the Panthers return from their Week 7 game against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in London, but it's almost a sure thing Allen will get another chance to start in the meantime, as CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Sunday. Allen "has the confidence of the staff" amid his productive relief work, La Canfora said, whereas "it's unlikely that (Newton) would return after just a few days of being ramped back up gradually in practice."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Eagles release Zach Brown; landing spots
Philly released the linebacker after his controversial comments about Kirk Cousins and a poor...
-
Stephon Tuitt's season reportedly over
Tuitt suffered a torn pec muscle during Pittsburgh's Week 6 victory
-
Packers vs Lions odds, sims, bets,spicks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Lions vs. Packers game 10,000 times.
-
Aqib Talib headed to injured reserve
The Rams continue to face struggles on and off the field
-
Arians not considering benching Winston
Winston has not improved since arriving in the NFL and the Bucs should recognize that
-
Will Dissly likely ruptured his Achilles
Seattle has seemingly lost their tight end.
-
Conner, D help Steelers upset Chargers
Hodges didn't need to do much as his teammates gave him plenty of help
-
Giants at Patriots: Takeaways, recap
The Giants put up a fight, but made to many mistakes to pull off an upset over the Patriots