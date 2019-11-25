Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea becomes heaviest player to catch a touchdown pass
Vea's first career TD is a historic one
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea's touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday not only gave him a football souvenir to keep forever -- and extended his team's lead -- but it also gave him an NFL record. It is not a record you usually hear about players aiming to break, but Vea became the heaviest player to ever score an offensive touchdown, according to NFL.com.
The 347-pound, 6-foot-4 athlete, who occasionally takes the fullback role on short yard situations to open a lane for the running back, tried his hand in a new role on offense. On second-and-goal, Vea was wide open in the far side of the end zone and secured his name in league history with a 1-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jameis Winston.
He ran around celebrating his first career touchdown with his teammates and made sure to hang on to the ball and hold it up as if he was hoisting a trophy.
After the game, Vea complimented Winston on the throw.
"Got to commend Jameis. He threw me a dime. It was just spot-on," Vea said. He added that the catch was an easy one for him, "I didn't have to jump, reach out or nothing; it just came straight to me. All I had to do was just catch it."
The TD gave the Bucs a 19-10 lead as the clock was winding down on the first half.
According to the NFL, Vea is listed at 347, which is just one pound more than the previous "heaviest offensive touchdown" record holder. The great honor previously belonged to defensive tackle Dontari Poe, who etched his name in the record books back in 2015 when he was on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Poe, who weighed 346 pounds at the time, coming as close to our record holder as you can get, ran it in from the 1-yard line against the San Diego Chargers. Now, Poe is with the Carolina Panthers, the Chargers are not even in San Diego, and there's a new record holder.
Vea said he is still trying to process the whole thing, and his first ever touchdown being a record breaking one was quite the experience.
"Still feels kind of surreal to me," he told the team website. "It's just like I'm still kind of taking the moment in. I'm excited to look at my phone and see what my family and loved ones have to say. Just pretty excited."
He also added that the last time he made it into the end zone was his senior year of high school in 2013, so it's been a minute.
With help from Vea's TD, the Bucs beat Atlanta, 35-22.
