Buccaneers draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Tampa Bay's Round 4-7 selections

Keep track of exactly who the Bucs are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers made a small trade up the board on Thursday, moving up one spot in order to select a tackle to help protect new quarterback Tom Brady. On Day 2, the Bucs grabbed an undersized but highly-productive safety before finding Brady a running back to round out that revamped offense. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
1 13* OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa B
2 45 S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota A-
3 76 RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt D+
4 117

5 161

6 194

7 241*

7245*

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 13 and 245 acquired from 49ers as part of draft-day trade
  • No. 241 acquired from Patriots as part of Rob Gronkowski trade

