The 2023 NFL playoffs are upon us and NFL Super Wild Card Weekend will conclude on Monday Night Football when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's a premier quarterback duel with Tom Brady taking on Dak Prescott, but both players struggled during a low-scoring Week 1 meeting in Dallas. The Buccaneers won that game 19-3, but how much stock should you put into that performance when preparing to bet NFL player props for Monday Night Football?

The latest Buccaneers vs. Cowboys NFL props from Caesars Sportsbook list Brady's over/under for total passing yards at 275.5. Brady threw for 212 yards in the first meeting, while Prescott only had 14 completions in just over 3 1/2 quarters of action. Before betting any NFL props for the conclusion of Wild Card Weekend on Monday, you need to see the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 161-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 15-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. It can also be used to crush NFL prop picks. The model entered Week 17 with a 55-40 record on NFL prop picks this season, returning well over $1,000 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With Buccaneers vs. Cowboys on a special NFL Super Wild Card Weekend edition of Monday Night Football approaching, the model has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five strong NFL bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

After simulating Buccaneers vs. Cowboys 10,000 times and examining the dozens of player props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott goes under 246.5 total passing yards. Prescott had to leave the Week 1 matchup with a thumb injury, but he played 77% of the snaps and only managed 134 yards through the air.

He missed the next five weeks after having surgery and was particularly disappointing in a Week 18 loss to the Commanders. Prescott went 14-of-37 for just 128 yards in that game and averaged an abysmal 3.5 yards per pass attempt. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have only allowed four quarterbacks to throw for 247 yards or more all season.

The model is expecting Tampa Bay's defense to frustrate Prescott yet again, predicting he finishes with 229 yards on average. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Dallas vs. Tampa Bay

In addition, the model says another star sails past his total and has three other NFL props you won't want to miss. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Buccaneers vs. Cowboys NFL prop bets for Monday Night Football.

Which Buccaneers vs. Cowboys prop bets should you target for this NFL Wild Card matchup? And which yardage prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Cowboys vs. Buccaneers props, all from the model that's up well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks.